Offshift (XFT) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Offshift has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $31.36 million and $2.49 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.44 or 0.00015639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,104.42 or 0.99776004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00067842 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00022832 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002099 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.55 or 0.00263486 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

