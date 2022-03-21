OHB (ETR:OHB) Shares Up 1%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €36.25 ($39.84) and last traded at €36.25 ($39.84). 2,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.90 ($39.45).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52. The stock has a market cap of $629.66 million and a P/E ratio of 27.30.
OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)
