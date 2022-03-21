OHB (ETR:OHB) Shares Up 1%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €36.25 ($39.84) and last traded at €36.25 ($39.84). 2,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.90 ($39.45).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52. The stock has a market cap of $629.66 million and a P/E ratio of 27.30.

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

