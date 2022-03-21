Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.
About Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oil Search (OISHY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.