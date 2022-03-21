OKCash (OK) Market Cap Achieves $608,470.68

OKCash (OK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $608,470.68 and $8,126.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,292.35 or 0.99955234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00066934 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00022464 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002070 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015825 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,593,122 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.