Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.94

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 18415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

