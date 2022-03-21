Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $606.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.