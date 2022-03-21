Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 126,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after buying an additional 734,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.08. 1,470,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,182. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.