OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONCS shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OncoSec Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of ONCS opened at $1.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

