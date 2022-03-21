OncoSec Medical (ONCS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) recently:

3/18/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – OncoSec Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – OncoSec Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

