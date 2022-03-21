Opacity (OPCT) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Opacity (OPCT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $340,002.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Opacity has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Opacity

Opacity is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

