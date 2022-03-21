Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 669,841 shares.The stock last traded at $43.30 and had previously closed at $43.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.