Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage in a report released on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AOMR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

