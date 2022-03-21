Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of ALDX opened at $4.95 on Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $287.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

