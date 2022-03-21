Oppenheimer Weighs in on FedEx Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for FedEx in a research report issued on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $7.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.13.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FDX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.91.

FedEx stock opened at $218.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.