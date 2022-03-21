OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $113,366.00

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $501,095.00 and approximately $113,366.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.04 or 0.07093920 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,897.99 or 1.00042409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041149 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.