Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.28

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 8289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

