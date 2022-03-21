Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.30

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 221553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

About Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.