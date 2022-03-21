Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.20 Million

Analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) to report sales of $174.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.60 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $166.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $734.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $737.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $883.61 million, with estimates ranging from $868.60 million to $898.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after acquiring an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after buying an additional 506,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,613,000 after buying an additional 26,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 78,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORA opened at $79.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

