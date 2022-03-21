Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $29.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.38 million to $30.20 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $29.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $114.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.09 million to $116.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $117.83 million, with estimates ranging from $116.35 million to $119.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORRF opened at $23.67 on Monday. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $263.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

