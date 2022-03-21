Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 181,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

