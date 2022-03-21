Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 41,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 925,553 shares.The stock last traded at $13.25 and had previously closed at $13.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

