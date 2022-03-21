Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Otter Tail worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $226,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $229,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

OTTR stock opened at $61.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.49. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

