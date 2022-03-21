Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,484,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.89. 5,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

