Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Chevron stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $161.73. 22,623,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,085,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.80. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.