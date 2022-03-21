Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,014 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.9% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $449.29. 39,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,275,413. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

