Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Sells $54,000.00 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE OSG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 626,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,346. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.