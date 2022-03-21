Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

