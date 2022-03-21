Oxen Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56,785.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $25.84 million and approximately $56,785.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,057.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.88 or 0.07055660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00278816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.25 or 0.00809233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00095261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.74 or 0.00471867 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00407341 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,583,994 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

