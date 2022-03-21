Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.95

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

