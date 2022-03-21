Oxygen (OXY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $466,766.00

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $16.65 million and $466,766.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

