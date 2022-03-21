Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Shares Down 3.1%

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. 263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $42.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.58.
Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter.
Pacific Valley Bancorp provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, agriculture related businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers, and individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
