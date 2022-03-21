Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTVE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Shares of PTVE opened at $10.34 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,089,000 after acquiring an additional 330,586 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 291,316 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,386,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after acquiring an additional 155,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 143,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.