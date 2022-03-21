Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Trading Down 1.2%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.42. 6,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 48,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$21.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78.
Pacton Gold Company Profile (CVE:PAC)
