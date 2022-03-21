Pangolin Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.75 or 0.07101123 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,963.22 or 0.99866135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041116 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,726,299 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

