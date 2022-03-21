Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.52

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 42210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.
Several analysts have issued reports on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.
Paramount Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
