Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.52

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 42210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.80%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

