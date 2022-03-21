Parker Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parker Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142,189 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 29.0% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $186,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $348.60. 5,289,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,504,852. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.91.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

