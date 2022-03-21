Parker Investment Management LLC Sells 92,383 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parker Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,383 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.4% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,598 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 923,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after buying an additional 777,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after buying an additional 649,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $76.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,243 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

