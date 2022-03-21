Particl Market Capitalization Tops $12.14 Million (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market cap of $12.14 million and $7,249.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002529 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00277784 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,520 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

