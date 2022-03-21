Patrick C. Haden Sells 318 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $166.66. The stock had a trading volume of 201,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,251. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.