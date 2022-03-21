Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.53.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $213.70 on Monday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.59.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

