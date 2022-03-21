PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $118.77 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.