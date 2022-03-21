PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $118.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $192.88.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

