PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 9.9%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 22,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,766,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

PBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $12,380,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 824,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

