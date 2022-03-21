PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) were up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 22,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,766,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.50.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1,942.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,878 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,087,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $12,380,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after buying an additional 866,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after buying an additional 824,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.