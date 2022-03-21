Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30. Pear Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $14.60.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Pear Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Pear Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.
Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.