Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30. Pear Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $14.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Pear Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

