Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $503,427.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00045643 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.99 or 0.07061803 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,012.89 or 0.99596344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041023 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

