PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lifted by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 653,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 109,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.56. 5,106,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,170. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.10. The company has a market capitalization of $224.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

