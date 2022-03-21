PFB (TSE:PFB) Shares Up 0.2%

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.10 and last traded at C$24.10. 1,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.83. The firm has a market cap of C$163.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.02.
PFB Company Profile (TSE:PFB)
