PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS opened at $195.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.73 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.89.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,380. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.