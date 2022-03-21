PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.
IVV opened at $447.70 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.06.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.