PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $447.70 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.